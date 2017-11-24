Prime Minster Justin Trudeau will be in Labrador today to formally apologize to hundreds of residential school survivors, but the event is being rejected by Innu Nation leaders who say the apology doesn't go far enough.

Between 1949 and 1979, thousands of Indigenous children were taken from their communities to attend residential schools that were run by the International Grenfell Association (IGA) or Moravians. Many claim they were sexually and physically abused, and suffered language and cultural losses.

Emotions are expected to run high at the apology to NL residential school survivors Friday.

Trudeau will deliver the apology at the Lawrence O'Brien Arts Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay at 10:30 a.m. AT. CBC NL will livestream the event on Facebook and on our website, and will be broadcasting a radio special on CBC Radio One.

Follows settlement with Ottawa

About 1,000 students who attended residential schools accepted a $50-million settlement last year from the Trudeau government after launching a class-action lawsuit. Those same students were not included in a settlement and apology in 2008 by then-prime minister Steven Harper.

Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball will attend the apology, and says the provincial government also plans to issue its own apology in the future.

"This apology is an important step, and one of many our respective governments are taking to advance reconciliation with Indigenous people in Newfoundland and Labrador," Ball wrote in a statement.

Innu not accepting

The special ceremony was meant to be a step towards healing between governments and the Indigenous people of Newfoundland and Labrador, but on Thursday night the Innu Nation announced it would not be attending the event.

In a statement released late Thursday night, Innu leaders said the residential schools were only one part if their experience.

Innu Nation Grand Chief Gregory Rich says the Innu Nation will not take part in the federal apology for residential schools but he wants to be clear it's up to the individual members whether or not they want to take part.

The statement said besides the abuse of Innu children in IGA and Moravian schools, abuse also took place in Roman Catholic schools and in the homes of missionaries and teachers in the communities of Sheshatshiu and Davis Inlet, as well as at the Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's — and that those cases are not being recognized in the apology.

"The truth of what happened to the past generations of Innu has never been fully documented and we can't deal with this in bits and pieces," wrote Chief Eugene Hart of the Sheshatshiu Innu First Nation.