The man who allegedly stabbed Trent Butt — who has been charged with murder in the death of his five-year-old daughter Quinn — has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.

A charge of attempted murder against Justin Jordan, 26, has been conditionally withdrawn.

Jordan appeared in provincial court in St. John's Monday morning.

Butt, who is also accused of arson in the 2016 death of Quinn Butt, was attacked on June 8 at Her Majesty's Penitentiary during recreation time. He was not seriously injured in the attack.

Jordan has a 10-page criminal record, including convictions for assault with a weapon, armed robbery, and break and enter. In May, he was sentenced to six months in prison for a stabbing in St. John's.

In June, when he was being led into the courtroom for an initial appearance, Jordan yelled, "Put your hands in the air for baby Quinn."

Jordan will be sentenced for the aggravated assault Nov. 20.