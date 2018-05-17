Prison segregation policy called recipe for disaster in ruling on assault charges

A judge at provincial court in St. John's on Thursday said he was releasing an inmate at Her Majesty's Penitentiary after time served because of the way he was treated while incarcerated there.

Justin Jennings pleaded guilty to three assaults on other inmates, but his defence lawyer argued that he had mental health issues made worse by his stay in prison.

Improper placement in SHU

Judge James Walsh said prison officials were aware of Jennings's deteriorating mental state, but sent him to the special handling unit (SHU), where he became agitated and attacked two inmates on separate occasions. He attacked the other inmate in the visiting area.

The incidents happened from January to December 2017.

Walsh noted that when Jennings was sent for an assessment at the Waterford Hospital, he was placed on an anti-depressant, but then taken off it by the prison psychiatrist Dr. David Craig.

Jennings attacked an inmate after he stopped getting the drug.

Recipe for disaster

At trial a letter from Dr. Craig was put into evidence, saying that, "Jennings was the author of his own misfortune. HMP is punitive not therapeutic."

However, Walsh said he failed to see how Craig's decision would protect inmates, and that the SHU is a mixture of inmates with and without mental disorders, making it a recipe for disaster.

The judge said that the excessive use of segregation, the denial of programming and the removal of medication in Jennings case justified giving him a sentence of time served.

Walsh said that over the last several months, Jennings has taken steps to turn his life around with the help of a psychologist.

Jennings has been placed on two years probation, and because of a driving offence he's also not allowed to drive for two years.