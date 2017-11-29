The jury at the first-degree murder trial for Brandon Phillips is expected to learn if the defence will call any witnesses Wednesday.
Justice Valerie Marshall sent jurors home Monday morning, and indicated that there were legal issues that needed to be dealt with between herself and the lawyers.
The Crown rested its case late last week, and contends that Phillips, 29, shot bar patron Larry Wellman, 63, during a failed armed robbery attempt at the Captain's Quarters Hotel.
Wellman and his spouse were enjoying a night out on Oct. 3, 2015, when a masked man entered the bar shortly before midnight.
Wellman, who was on a turnaround from his job in Labrador, confronted the gunman after the man pointed his sawed-off shotgun at bartender Janet Hutchings.
He used a table to swing at the masked man, but the gun went off, killing Wellman.
After the defence decides whether or not to call witnesses, both sides will present their final summations. Then, Marshall will deliver her charge and instruct to the jury before they deliberate.
So far in the trial, the jury has:
- Seen security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, who testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin
- Been shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting
- Learned that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on a hat discovered near the hotel
- Heard evidence that the alleged murder weapon discharged in testing without touching the trigger
- Been told DNA belonging to Phillips was found on hat, sneakers, shotgun shell
- Heard Premier Dwight Ball's apartment and cars were watched following the shooting
