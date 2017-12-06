A 12-person jury has resumed discussions over whether or not to find Brandon Phillips guilty of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Larry Wellman.
Jurors were expected to resume deliberations at 9:30 a.m. NT at Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court in St. John's.
Six men and six women were sequestered Tuesday afternoon, but called it a day around 5 p.m.
Phillips, 29, was charged on Oct. 10, 2015 with shooting Larry Wellman during a botched holdup at the Captain's Quarters Hotel a week earlier.
The Crown alleges Phillips brought a loaded firearm to the hotel's bar and had planned to use it if anyone got in the way of his robbery attempt.
The Nova Scotia prosecutors say they've proven first-degree murder beyond a reasonable doubt, which they say is supported by DNA and gunshot residue evidence.
The defence, however, has argued the Crown has only proven manslaughter — at best.
Mark Gruchy and Jeff Brace point to a issues with the sawed-off shotgun having discharged automatically in testing.
Wellman, 63, was killed by a single gunshot to the groin. The defence says this suggests that the masked gunman didn't intend to kill him.
Justice Valerie Marshall instructed jurors on the law before dismissing them Tuesday.
Jurors are able to find Phillips guilty of lesser charges, if they so choose, including second-degree murder and manslaughter.
So far in the trial, the jury has:
- Seen security footage from the bar during the 2015 robbery
- Heard from Wellman's widow about the night her husband was killed
- Listened to testimony from Const. Barry Reynolds, the police officer who stayed with Wellman during his final moments
- Heard from Shawn Deeley, a former patron at the Captain's Quarters
- Received an update from Dr. Simon Avis, chief medical examiner for Newfoundland and Labrador, who testified Wellman was killed by a single gunshot to the groin
- Been shown evidence such as a mask and shotgun that were collected after the shooting
- Learned that a single particle of gunshot residue was found on a hat discovered near the hotel
- Heard evidence that the alleged murder weapon discharged in testing without touching the trigger
- Been told DNA belonging to Phillips was found on hat, sneakers, shotgun shell
- Heard Premier Dwight Ball's apartment and cars were watched following the shooting
- Heard final arguments from both sides
- Been instructed on the law by Justice Valerie Marshall