Sixty-five Junior Canadian Rangers from right across the country are on 5 Wing Goose Bay base this weekend competing to be the best sharpshooter in the country.

"I'm just here to have fun mostly," Johnathan Thibault of Quebec's North Shore said. It's his fourth and final year in the competition. Last year he took home first prize.

Junior Canadian Rangers take aim at some out-of-the-ordinary targets to kick off the National Marskmanship competition at 5 Wing Goose Bay on Friday. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"The best tip that I could give to anyone is just relax, don't stress."

The teams represent the winners of all the provincial and territorial marksmanship competitions.

It's an adventure for the groups, some coming from as far away as Alert Bay, B.C., and Pangnirtung, Nunavut. For some it meant four days of travel.

"We target in areas where there are remote populations, so there's not a lot of youth programs to start with," Maj. John Cross said.

"This helps them to build confidence and give them a chance to see parts of Canada they wouldn't necessarily get a chance to see."

In it to win it, also for fun

"I love shooting and marksmanship," said Claire Sainsbury of Cartwright, Labrador.

"I don't think we're so competitive, but we do want to enjoy the experience and do well."

The event is held in a different location every year. Having the event in Labrador is a chance for Junior Rangers to meet others and show them a little bit of what Labrador is all about.

"[We] show them what it's like around here, our culture compared to theirs," said Jared Chubbs of St. Lewis, Labrador.

"I haven't been here [before]," said Thibault. "Now I'm here, so I've been to both sides of Canada."

Jonathan Thibault of the North Shore of Quebec was the winner of last year's competition. This is his first time in Labrador and his last time competing in the marksmanship competition. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"We're having a good time. It's going to be a pretty good weekend."