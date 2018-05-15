Jumping their way to better health, and having fun doing it

Hundreds of Newfoundland and Labrador children from 90 schools are gathering this week to skip their way to better health.

The fifth annual Jump Rope for Heart, known as Jumpfest, is also raising money for research into heart disease and stroke prevention.

About 1,500 children were at the NL Sports Centre in St. John's Tuesday as the three-day event began.

"When I was growing up, you always saw someone out playing hopscotch or skipping a rope or playing marbles, but you don't seem to see that as much any more," said Loyola Fitzpatrick, a retired physical education teacher and volunteer.

During his years at Cowan Heights Elementary, Fitzpatrick helped start the Jumpits program, where students learn tricks and complicated routines.

Carly Green and Mia Betances were among 1,500 children taking part in the three-day Jumpfest in St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

He promotes the jump rope as one of the cheapest pieces of workout gear you can buy.

"You can pay $2.50 for a skipping rope and it's amazing what you can do with it," said Fitzpatrick. "It incorporates so many coordination skills and it develops all muscles in all areas of the body."

Hundreds of kids join a national skipping event to promote life-long healthy habits, while having fun. 1:33

That's especially important in a province where 39 per cent of youth are reported being overweight or obese.

According to the provincial Heart and Stroke Foundation, 10 minutes of skipping has the health benefits of a half hour of running.

The foundation hopes that developing healthy habits at a young age will lead to a healthier lifestyle as an adult.

Across the country, about a million children are taking part in Jumpfest.