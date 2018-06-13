July Talk headlines Canada Day on George Street

Canadian alt rock group July Talk will be headlining this year's July 1 celebrations on George Street in St. John's.

The George Street Association announced the Canada Day concert headliner on Twitter Wednesday morning.

Tickets for the show are on sale for $25 each and can be purchased at Orange Stores or the George Street website. For the street party after 11 p.m., tickets are $15.

Attendees have to be 19 or older.

The George Street Association is pleased to announce the headliner for the 2018 Canada’s BIG Birthday Bash, Sun Jul 1, 2018: <a href="https://twitter.com/julytalk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@julytalk</a>! Plus <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RocktheBlock?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RocktheBlock</a> & more!<br><br>Tickets $25 on sale now: <a href="https://t.co/mJzZd4ylbD">https://t.co/mJzZd4ylbD</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CBBB2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CBBB2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GSF2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GSF2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/N5m2zpOzOz">pic.twitter.com/N5m2zpOzOz</a> —@GeorgeStLive

During the afternoon of July 1, the association is hosting free family events featuring children's entertainers, face painting and Rock the Block, a free all-ages battle of the bands competition.

Those bands will be competing for a chance to take the main stage at the George Street Festival.

Applications and music samples from bands interested in competing need to be submitted by June 17.

The George Street Association will be announcing the lineup for the annual George Street Festival on Thursday evening.

Read more articles on CBC Newfoundland and Labrador