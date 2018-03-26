After more than four decades of teaching dancing to thousands of students and running her St. John's dance studio, Judy Knee still loves her work.

She just plans to slow down a bit.

"Things are changing for me — because I turned 65," she says.

'I'm looking to be a little freer … I guess it's a semi-retirement.' - Judy Knee

And for Knee, those changes mean that the Judy Knee Dance Studio on Mayor Avenue in St. John's — where she's taught for nearly all of those 42 years — is up for sale.

But she's not calling it quits.

"I just need to unload the responsibility of the building, and the responsibility that goes with it," she said.

"I'm looking to be a little freer, but not to hang up my dancing shoes totally … I guess it's a semi-retirement."

Photos hang all over the walls in Judy Knee's studio, including one of her first ballroom exam students in 1978. (Lukas Wall/CBC)

The love of dance started for Knee at age four, and she said she knew she wanted to be a dance teacher by 10.

"Once I finished high school, I went away to Britain to study dance," said Knee.

"And the short story is, I came back and started my studio here, and that was in 1976."

A tight community of dancers

Since opening her studio, Knee has helped to grow the ballroom dancing scene in St. John's and, for many of her students, the social aspect of the classes has been just as important as the dancing. Some even say it's like a form of therapy.

'I'm not hanging up my dance shoes, not just yet.' - Judy Knee

Knee said she's become good friends with many of her adult students, and the students have become close with one another.

"The classes gel so much together that I just like to watch the friendships between the people," she said.

"They're going to each other's cabins, some of them go on vacations together. The classes really gel and they become life-long friends."

Knee is selling her studio on Mayor Avenue and going into 'semi-retirement.' (Lukas Wall/CBC)

Some students have even become so close that they've tied the knot. Brian Gamberg began taking lessons with Knee in 1977, and met his wife on the dance floor.

"I was single at the time, so I was taking dancing lessons on my own, but there are more women, usually, looking for partners than men," he said.

"Judy was looking for a partner for several new people, and my wife Janet was one of them. We danced together for about a year and then we got married."

But despite the love of dance and the students, Knee is ready for a bit of a break.

"The teaching class is the absolute fun part, but there's a lot of work to operating a dance studio behind the scenes," she said.

"I still do plan on teaching a little bit, just not as much. I'm not hanging up my dance shoes, not just yet."