CBC News has learned that Judy Foote is going to be Newfoundland and Labrador's new lieutenant-governor.



Sources have told the CBC that this morning the former federal cabinet minister will be named as Newfoundland and Labrador's first female vice-regal representative.

Foote stepped down from her role in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet in late August, citing family reasons, and resigned as an MP the following month.



She twice battled breast cancer while in office, and said during her emotional departure speech that health concerns for her children prompted the need to spend more time closer to home.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau embraces MP Judy Foote after her final remarks in the House of Commons. (CBC)





Foote began her political career working with former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Clyde Wells in the early 1990s.

In 1996 she ran in the district of Grand Bank and went on to represent the area until 2007. She made the jump to federal politics in 2008, winning in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

Foote won the realigned riding of Random-Burin-St. George's twice. In the 2015 federal election she garnered 81 per cent of the vote, the highest of any candidate across the country.

Foote will replace outgoing Lt.-Gov. Frank Fagan.