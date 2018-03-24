When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau put Newfoundland MP Judy Foote in the first gender-balanced cabinet in Canadian history he offered a pithy rationale: "Because it's 2015."

Despite his modernizing influence, here we are in 2018 and somehow the decision to appoint, perhaps reward, a loyal colleague by appointing her lieutenant-governor goes largely unquestioned.

It's like a king giving a title to a noble as well as a castle to live in.

The prime minister does not have to justify or explain his choice, he can just appoint who ever he wants, no questions asked. Trudeau abolished the advisory committee on vice-regal appointments established by the Harper government in 2012 to put the exclusive power of LG appointments back in his hands.

Judy Foote is seen being sworn in as a federal cabinet minister in November 2015, while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks on. (Chris Wattie/Reuters)

"I'd like to think that I'm not getting it because I was a member of Justin Trudeau's cabinet, but because I work so hard on behalf of the people of Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada," Foote told the St. John's Morning Show.

Judy Foote was an able, skilful cabinet minister who is personally close to Justin Trudeau. She sat right next to him in the House of Commons.

She also stickhandled him out of an awkward sex scandal during her first year on the job. Foote was the key player behind the expulsion of two Liberal MPs including Scott Andrews from Newfoundland.

She has the right resumé to be lieutenant-governor and the right relationship with the Prime Minister.

Judy Foote "honoured" by new job.1:32

But consider the benefits that the PM has bestowed on Ms. Foote.

A salary of $135,000 a year, the mansion that is Government House, a private secretary who earns $133,000 (a second secretary is thrown into the deal), an event planner, a private chef, two gardeners, and the maids, not to mention the travel.

Your federal taxes pay her salary, but the upkeep and maintenance of the castle, that's hundreds of thousands of provincial tax dollars.

In what other sphere of public life can a leader grant these kinds of luxuries and perks to a friend without any kind of scrutiny?

While there is good reason to celebrate the appointment of a woman to the position, a pertinent question (given the province's finances) is: Does the lieutenant-governor matter to enough citizens in this province to justify its existence in 2018? Perhaps there's a more affordable administrative alternative to this largely symbolic position.

Need for transparency

Either way there's not much that can be done about it according to political scientist Kelly Blidook.

"It's not something we can actually change. Any changes to the Crown in Canada would require unanimity by all provinces and the federal government to change the constitution."

Blidook also says the LG is an important part of our democracy particularly if there is uncertainty in the House of Assembly — someone needs to make decisions on proroguing or dissolving the legislature.

"The role is a necessary part of our democracy, even if we really don't see it mattering in a substantive way in most cases," he said.

'It should be done in a way that we can see that it isn't simply favouritism, or cronyism, which this appointment looks like.' - Kelly Blidook

To question whether we need the LG is not to question Ms. Foote's character or abilities. MUN political scientist Stephen Tomblin predicts Foote will be effective.

"John Crosbie, Ed Roberts did a great job due to their energy. They established connections to the community and kept high profiles. I suspect Judy Foote will have the same impact focusing on issues that she cares about."

While both Tomblin and Blidook look favourably on Foote, neither is impressed with how she landed the job. Tomblin says the appointment process should be less partisan. Blidook goes farther.

"I don't like that the PM makes the decision in a non-transparent manner, and in this case he chose a recent former cabinet minister in his own government. If the position is to be seen as legitimate, it should be done in a way that we can see that it isn't simply favouritism, or cronyism, which this appointment looks like."

Can we afford it?

The provincial government is reviewing what libraries it should shut down, there are strong indications of looming reduction of ferries and other services in rural Newfoundland and, if recent budgets are any indication, Memorial University will once again be the finance minister's cost-saving piñata on Tuesday.

Premier Dwight Ball and Finance Minister Tom Osborne have both stated the province doesn't have a revenue problem — it has a spending problem. The annual deficit now sits at $850 million, and our overall debt of $13.6 billion with an aging population of half a million people is unsustainable.

Can we afford to pay for a chateau and all its servants?

As for the Queen's representative, there is one blemish on Judy Foote's political record — the Phoenix payroll fiasco.

Despite making a commitment to fix a broken system that has seen 150,000 federal employees go underpaid, overpaid, or not paid at all, when Foote quit last August the Phoenix debacle was worse than when she inherited it.

So after she moves into her palace, the new lieutenant-governor can only hope she gets paid in a timely manner because her annual, take-home pay of $135,000 is a federal salary.