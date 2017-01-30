The fallout from the collapse of Exit Realty on the Rock has moved a step closer to being resolved, with a judge signalling that he will authorize pushing the company into bankruptcy — opening the door for Realtors and clients to get some money they're owed.

Newfoundland and Labrador Supreme Court Justice Robert Stack made the decision Monday morning.

It should accelerate the settling of business affairs involving the failed real-estate firm.

"Ultimately, the impact here is that it speeds up the process of homeowners getting some money back for people who've put a deposit on a property, and that's been tied up for almost a year now," Bill Stirling, CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Realtors, told CBC News.

"And hopefully some of our agents will get their money as well."

Bill Stirling is CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Realtors. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

The bankruptcy process would effectively wipe out HST owed by the company.

The court heard Monday that there should be enough cash on hand to cover things like payroll deductions, trust claims for commissions due to real estate agents, and deposits paid by people with property deals tangled up in the mess.

They won't necessarily get all of the money owed to them — the costs of the year-long receivership process will eat up some of those amounts.

After those claims are paid, there is expected to be roughly $29,000 left over.

The judge will decide if that cash will go to the Bank of Montreal, which pushed Exit Realty on the Rock into receivership last February.

The bank made that move days after provincial regulators suspended the firm's real-estate licence, almost exactly a year ago.

Exit Realty on the Rock owner Anne Squires will appear in court next week on charges of fraud, theft, forgery and breach of trust. (Meghan McCabe/CBC)

Separate from the receivership process, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary also launched a criminal probe.

In November, Exit Realty on the Rock owner Anne Squires was charged with theft over $5,000, fraud over $5,000, uttering a forged document and breach of trust.

Squires is due to appear at provincial court in St. John's next week to enter a plea.