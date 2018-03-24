When Juanita Jacobs retired last year from nursing — after 36 years — she didn't start taking it easy.

Instead, the Corner Brook woman decided to volunteer on a medical ship that travelled to Papua New Guinea, north of Australia.

'It was awesome, an awesome experience.' - Juanita Jacobs

"I'm always looking for, I guess, areas in the world that I can help," she told the Corner Brook Morning Show on Tuesday, after several weeks away.

She and a friend had travelled to the area last year, after she learned about YWAM — Youth With A Mission, a Christian missionary organization — and recently returned from a second stint on the boat.

"I was retiring, I wanted to continue to use medical skills, and he researched and found that ship, and we volunteered there. It was awesome, an awesome experience."

Just the basics

The vessel delivers dental care on the ship itself and provides primary care — for anything from malaria and tuberculosis to broken bones — along with on land vaccinations, and optometry services, including, occasionally, cataract surgery.

Jacobs — who volunteered with friend Debbie Murley, a retired teacher from Corner Brook — said the villages visited by the ship were much more basic than what people are used to in Canada.

Jacobs, left, and Debbie Murley volunteered on the ship. Jacobs helped deliver medical care, and Murley helped provide health education to people in villages and coastal communities. (Juanita Jeanette Jacobs/Facebook)

"Houses built on sticks, there's no grocery stores in those communities. A market would include blankets on the ground or something on the ground with fresh fruit and vegetables being sold," she said.

"Some of the villages do have small health-care clinics with maybe one worker. Some of the centres are bigger than that, obviously, but very basic. There's no places to go shopping, and malls or movies or anything like that. It's very small communities, many times."

Jacobs examines a patient during her second volunteer stint in Papua New Guinea. (Juanita Jeanette Jacobs/Facebook)

The nurse said volunteering gave her a new appreciation for things we take for granted in Canada.

"Babies in this city right now do not have to worry about good health care, including vaccinations," she said.

"I've seen many children in that country, two and three years old, who've never been vaccinated for anything. Children, siblings, who've died of malaria, TB, and that is heart-wrenching when you're assessing babies and you realize the history of the family."

Work is a gift

Still, she considers the work she's been able to do a privilege.

"You retire at a point that you think, 'OK, what's next for me? Like, is my medical career over?' And then we found the ship, and when I went there, I honestly felt invigorated to continue to use the skills that I've learned from so many people over 36 years, to still use them in such primitive ways. It was definitely a gift to me."​