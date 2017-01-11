Three lucky hockey fans won the right to be a Capital Hyundai junior reporter for the St. John's IceCaps on Wednesday.

Henry Windsor, Seth Hyde and Sebastien Carew submitted audition tapes for the chance to interview a few players on the Montreal Canadiens' AHL farm team.

Connor Crisp of the St. John's IceCaps took some hard-hitting questions from Seth Hyde, 9. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

"A tad nervous," Seth Hyde said before entering the IceCaps dressing room. "But I am really excited."

Nine-year-old Hyde's nerves dropped faster than the gloves in a hockey fight, as he approached left winger Connor Crisp with three pages of questions.

St. John's IceCaps Jr. Reporter asks Connor Crisp the tough questions2:07

The pair discussed celebrity crushes, their favourite hockey players and a wide range of topics before Hyde hauled out a water bottle and tried to get Crisp to try a water bottle flip.

The two showed off their skills at speaking in accents before taking a turn at the ever-popular dab.

You can watch more of Hyde's interview in the video player above.