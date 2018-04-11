Judge refuses to throw out evidence against alleged drunk driver in deadly Lark Harbour crash

Walter Alfred Joyce, accused of driving drunk and running down a husband and wife who were part of his own family, will be heading to trial.

His lawyer appeared in a Corner Brook court Wednesday, asking to have evidence thrown out — a move which could have jeopardized Joyce's trial.

However, the judge ruled that police had reasonable grounds to arrest Joyce the night he allegedly drove drunk and struck the couple.

Boxing Day crash

Joyce lives and works in Fort McMurray, Alta., but had returned to Lark Harbour to visit family for Christmas in December 2016.

It's alleged that following a family Boxing Day party, an intoxicated Joyce got in his Honda Civic and struck married couple Marilyn Sheppard, 51, and Merle Sheppard, 59 as they were walking home from the same party.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene and police later confirmed that Joyce is the brother-in-law of Marilyn Sheppard.

Joyce is facing four charges, including two counts of impaired operation of a vehicle causing death.

Defence wanted evidence thrown out

Joyce's lawyer Robby Ash had argued there was arbitrary detention and that Joyce was the victim of unreasonable search and seizure the night he was arrested.

However in court on Wednesday, Justice Brian Furey ruled that police did have reasonable evidence to arrest Joyce, and that the grounds were "justifiable from an objective position." Therefore, the application to remove the evidence was dismissed.

Merle Sheppard and Marilyn Sheppard were killed in the 2016 crash. (Courtesy Country Haven Funeral Home)

During pre-trial application proceedings, police and paramedics took the stand and described details about Joyce's arrest on that stormy Boxing Day night.

A paramedic testified that when they first arrived at the scene, Joyce was still sitting in his car and admitted to them that he had been drinking.

A Corner Brook RCMP officer also took the stand saying when he approached the Civic where Joyce was waiting, he immediately put his hands behind his back and arrested him and put him in the squad car.

Validity of evidence

Young said he was satisfied by Joyce's actions that he had been driving and was drunk, adding Joyce smelled of booze, had glossy eyes, slurred speech and was having trouble walking.

The officer then read him his rights, and went through the formal arrest at the scene and issued a breath test.

Wednesday's decision to not discard the evidence means Joyce will face trial as planned.

Jury selection is set for April 16 at 10 a.m. with a trial scheduled to begin April 16 at 1:45 p.m. and continue for a week and a half.