Premier removes Eddie Joyce from cabinet, orders external review of harassment allegations

Premier Dwight Ball said Eddie Joyce will "step aside" as Municipal Affairs Minister as an independent external review looks into harassment allegations against the veteran MHA.

Ball said following yesterday's news of the allegations, he held a follow-up meeting with the complainant and they decided the review was the best course of action.

Andrew Parsons will assume ministerial duties for Municipal Affairs while the review is ongoing.

Joyce was in "full support" of the review, according to the statement from the premier's office.