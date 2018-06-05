Son restores father's legacy a century after Joseph Hawse enlisted with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment

Dozens of members of the Hawse family marked an emotional anniversary Friday of one of their relatives, a veteran of the First World War whose service was never recognized because of a misspelled name — a mistake finally corrected 40 years after his death.

On June 1, 1918, Joseph Hawse — a shy, illiterate, 17-year-old boy — enlisted in the Royal Newfoundland Regiment. Exactly 100 years later, his son, Donald Hawse, celebrated that sacrifice and the end of his own lifelong quest to prove his father a veteran of the First World War.

"To provide to Joseph Hawse in death that which he could not have in life, that which is bestowed on all World War I veterans: honour," he said in front of a St. Lawrence church full of his relatives, who travelled from all over the country to the Burin Peninsula for the service.

Relatives traveled from across Canada to St. Lawrence on the Burin Peninsula to honour Joseph Hawse in a commemorative ceremony. (Ted Dillon CBC)

The commemorative ceremony at the St. Lawrence Anglican Cathedral was one way to honour his father; Donald Hawse also changed his father's gravestone, adding an image of the caribou and his father's regimental number: 5574.

Further to that, a foot stone was donated by the Last Post Fund, a non-profit group that helps soldiers' families with funeral expenses.

I think he would say, first of all, 'well done.' And secondly, 'I knew. Everyone else should have known.' - Donald Hawse

For Hawse, it means his father is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

"So that any and all who visit here will know that herein rests a fallen soldier," said Hawse.

His father didn't die in the war. He served overseas with the Royal Newfoundland Regiment for 398 days and then returned home to Lewin's Cove to continue life as a fisherman, but no record of his war service existed. It was a mystery that troubled Donald for most of his life and, he believes, sent his father into a deep depression from which he never recovered.

Donald Hawse says changing his father's gravestone to reflect his service in the First World War helped bring him closure.

"As a child I would witness my father Joseph resting his head on his hand, and staring into space," said Hawse, one of 13 children. "What was he seeing? We were too young to understand. We went days without food. We were starving. PTSD had reared its ugly head."

As a boy, Hawse wrote a letter to the Queen asking for help. He was shocked to receive a response, and that letter gave them an important clue.

There was a Joseph "Halls" from "Lewis" Cove on record, but no Joseph Hawse from Lewin's Cove.

It was clear what happened. On the day Joseph enlisted, the officers wrote what they thought they heard him say, and Joseph, being illiterate, could not correct them.

But the Hawses recognized the regimental number.

Donald discovered that the files he needed to prove Joseph Hawse and Joseph Halls were one and the same were off limits because of privacy laws.

But in 2017, he contacted Larry Dohey at The Rooms archives, and learned the private files had finally been made public. He had the proof he needed, and that led to the war records being amended to officially declare Joseph Hawse a war veteran.

'Would have made a great difference'

If only his father had been alive to see it.

"It would have made a great difference." said Hawse. "I think his shoulders would never have been slumped, he would have walked around as that proud person who had accomplished something."

And in the little church in St. Lawrence, surrounded by generations of Hawse family members all wearing poppies in their lapels, Donald Hawse said he felt his father's pride.

"I think he would say, first of all, 'well done.' And secondly, 'I knew. Everyone else should have known.'"