A Mount Pearl man has been found guilty of several charges following an armed robbery at a Portugal Cove-St. Philip's convenience store more than two years ago.

Jonathan Paul was found guilty last Friday of armed robbery, disguise with intent and possession of a weapon dangerous to the public.

Back in early December of 2014, Paul walked into Country General Store on Bennett's Road armed with a baseball bat and demanded cash.

Initially, there was some dispute over whether or not the culprit could be identified — as his face was partially covered — however, last week it was determined the Crown had proven beyond a reasonable doubt the person responsible was Paul.

Paul reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle driven by another man. Earlier alibi evidence offered by the man and his common-law spouse was rejected by the Court.