Former St. John's city councillor Jonathan Galgay has a new job.

He has been appointed as executive director of the George Street Association, and will oversee the business and strategic operations of the organization.

In addition to representing the interests of the many bars, shops and restaurants in the George Street area, the association also oversees annual events such as George Street Festival, Mardis Gras and Canada's Big Birthday Bash.

Galgay is the former Ward 2 councillor with the City of St. John's, and has also previously had senior roles with the provincial departments of Health and Community Services and Justice and Public Safety.

He was Legislative Advisor in the House of Commons and was a member of the provincial 911 Implementation Team.

"I look forward to establishing a new strategic vision for the [George Street] Association which includes a greater emphasis on infrastructure upgrades, safety & security, and strengthening our relationship with industry leaders and all levels of government," he wrote in a statement issued Wednesday.