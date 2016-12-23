After more than 30 years at the CBC, Friday marks Jonathan Crowe's last day as an employee.
During that time, he has been a longtime sportscaster, and he has co-hosted CBC N.L.'s supperhour TV news, Here & Now, for the past 11 years.
You can take a look back at his career in the "Best Of" video we've compiled, in the player above.
One door closes …
Though he is retiring from the CBC — that doesn't mean Crowe is slowing down.
In the new year, he will be molding young journalists' minds as a teacher at the College of the North Atlantic's journalism program.
Here's a message from some of his new students:
A bit of fun
All of us here at CBC N.L. are going to miss Crowe greatly … but there's one person in particular at the office who will definitely miss him the most.
Here's some exclusive video taken behind the scenes of Here & Now:
He's barely out of the office, and yet we've already held "auditions" for his seat.
(Though sadly I don't think anyone from the lot was a successful candidate!)
Check out our host "auditions" here:
And finally, it's the "Final Crowedown" …
It's the final Crowedown. @jeremy_eaton made this homage (with a twist) for @jcrowecbc ... ENJOY! Turn on your volume. pic.twitter.com/IlKe9sh76W—
@CBCNL
For more videos, check out CBC NL's YouTube channel.