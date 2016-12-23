After more than 30 years at the CBC, Friday marks Jonathan Crowe's last day as an employee.

During that time, he has been a longtime sportscaster, and he has co-hosted CBC N.L.'s supperhour TV news, Here & Now, for the past 11 years.

One door closes …

Though he is retiring from the CBC — that doesn't mean Crowe is slowing down.

In the new year, he will be molding young journalists' minds as a teacher at the College of the North Atlantic's journalism program.

A bit of fun

All of us here at CBC N.L. are going to miss Crowe greatly … but there's one person in particular at the office who will definitely miss him the most.

He's barely out of the office, and yet we've already held "auditions" for his seat.

(Though sadly I don't think anyone from the lot was a successful candidate!)

And finally, it's the "Final Crowedown" …

