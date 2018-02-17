Canadian concert pianist Jon Kimura Parker has performed at Carnegie Hall, the Berlin Philharmonie — and now, the Holy Heart Theatre.

The world-renowned musician is in St. John's this weekend and will play music by George Gershwin and Ludwig van Beethoven on Saturday with Memorial University's Symphony Orchestra.

On Friday, he spoke with Weekend AM's Heather Barrett about life as a travelling musician and touching back down on Canadian soil.

"I'm here because, first of all, there is nothing more exciting to me than to play a piano concerto, with a student orchestra. That is totally my jam," he said.

Having played in the city several times over his long, storied career, Parker says it's always a treat to come back.

"I have very fond memories of being here," he said.

"I'm originally from Vancouver, and just being on of the coastal ends of the country for me, I feel like I'm at home."

Parker performs Saturday at 7:30 p.m.