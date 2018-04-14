Standup comedy test space keeping St. John's giggling

There's more than taxidermy lining the walls at Trapper John's on Thursday nights.

It's standing room only as people pile into the St. John's bar to see comics try out material.

Nicole Downton puts off Jokes at John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"When Jokes at John's started, there were no other open mics around town," said comic and show runner, Nicole Downton.

"It was Yuk Yuks or bust."

Weekly event in its 3rd year

That was three years ago.

Since then, comedians — from first timers to the famous — have graced the bar's back stage.

People test out new jokes and and learn how to nail pacing. They practice stage performance and the art of putting on a good show.

Tim Ronan preforms. (Katie Breen/CBC)

It's extra mic time to work out kinks and polish sets in front of a crowd — a mix of complete strangers and other local comics.

The lineup varies week-to-week. There are sets of five, seven or 10 minute and then a headliner runs longer.

"The only way you can get better at standup is to perform in front of a live audience," said event regular, Tim Ronan.

On stage is when you find out if you're funny or not. - Tim Ronan

"You can think you're really funny in your bedroom, but on stage is when you find out if you're funny or not."

Ronan has preformed at or attended most weeks of Jokes at John's since moving home from Toronto in 2016, saying the atmosphere keeps him coming back.



"Right now there's actually five weekly shows going on in St. John's."



"[Jokes at John's] is probably the most ... consistent. You know there's always going to be a good crowd here and they're going to be into the show."