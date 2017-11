Country crooner Johnny Reid is coming back to St. John's for his 2018 Revival album tour.

The Juno-award winning artist will play at Mile One Stadium on April 24.

Reid's tour will feature appearances by The Soul Providers and Glass Tiger.

Tickets range in price betwee $42.75 and $77.75, plus a service charge.

Sales start Nov. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Mile One Centre box office, online or by phone at 709-576-7657.