The losing candidate for mayor in last fall's municipal election in Paradise is wondering whether election records he requested were deliberately destroyed.

John Roberts was told he lost the election to Dan Bobbett by an 80/20 ratio, but when he went to request those voting records, he was instructed to fill out an access to information request.

He also requested access to surveillance video of a polling station where he was told Bobbett had been campaigning on voting day.

Roberts was later told both the voting records and security footage had been destroyed, which prompted an investigation by Newfoundland and Labrador's information commissioner Donovan Molloy.

In his report, Molloy stopped short of saying the records had been intentionally destroyed, stating there was insufficient proof. Instead, he said the destruction of the records was "careless" and "grossly negligent."

Donovan Molloy, Newfoundland and Labrador's information and privacy commissioner. (Submitted photo)

Roberts thinks Molloy's report should have gone further, and ultimately would like to see an investigation to find out what happened to the records.

"Someone should be held accountable and responsible for what happened," he said. "I'm not going to be happy until Municipal Affairs walks in there and does a full blown investigation and a forensic audit on the Town of Paradise."

'Where there's smoke there's fire'

Roberts has no problem saying the whole ordeal raises suspicions about the results of the election.

"Where there's smoke there's fire. I have no idea what happened, but when you run for an election you hope that there's some transparency there and [it's] reasonable. So, no, I didn't believe that this is non-intentional or what have you. I think it was destroyed," he said Friday.

"This is the only council in all of Newfoundland where the exact same council went back in with no question."

Dan Bobbett declined an interview request from CBC News Friday.

In a statement Wednesday, the town said it is reviewing its processes and policies in light of Molloy's findings.