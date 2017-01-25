When John Norman travelled all the way to Wigan, England to take a shot at a qualifying for professional darts competition, his aim was true.

"I never really had a plan past Q-school," Norman told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show, "now I need a plan."

Q-school, short for qualification school, is where Norman succeeded amongst the roughly 450 players chasing 28 qualification cards for the Professional Darts Corporation.

"It's a draw that is random so you could be playing a former number 1," Norman said. "There's professionals on that tour that didn't earn enough money to [automatically] keep that card."

Norman says he has always been competitive but never expected his dart game would get to this level. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

The cards up for grabs were allocated to finalists in the qualification school's daily competitions, and to an additional 12 based on points.

"You're just not really playing the player, you're just trying to focus and be your best," Norman said.

With his qualification card, Norman is eligible to compete in the 2017 PDC Pro Tour, a series of tournaments across Europe.

Competitive spirit

Norman, also a hockey player, says he's always been competitive at sports but never expected his dart game would rise to this level.

John Norman competing in Darts World Masters in 2015. (BDODarts/YouTube)

He says he's already seen some success at provincial and national levels, and he won the Americas Cup last summer in Barbados.

'Once I realized I could actually play this game it then becomes how far do you want to go' - John Norman

"I truly believe … it's mostly the mental preparation because there's pub leagues and dart players all over this island that are fabulous," he said.

Make it work

Now that Norman has made it, he needs to figure how he's going to organize it. Norman says he needs to work out scheduling with his family as every event is held in the U.K. and Europe — other than one in Las Vegas.

"Obviously sponsorship would definitely help," Norman said, "It's untouched territory for me, we'll have to see how that goes."

Norman says he needs to figure out a plan to compete in the events, mostly set to take place in Europe. (Bruce Tilley/CBC)

Norman says he thinks he could make a living off it. If he can find his way into the top 64, pay outs range from $60k to $1.8 million.

"My brother's told me already, it's a job now bro. You gotta practice more, you gotta be more prepared," Norman said.

But he doesn't see it that way.

"It's not a job."

Listen to Norman's interview with the St. John's Morning Show below.