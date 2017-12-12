About 250 Happy Valley-Goose Bay residents came together Tuesday night in support of their mayor, John Hickey.

"He's done a lot for the community," said grandson Nolan Walsh.

"It made me feel kinda good knowing that he has so much support around the town."

John Hickey on the night he was elected mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Hickey was in the woods Saturday checking snares when his gun went off and he was shot under the chin.

He was taken to hospital in St. John's, where he remains sedated and in critical condition after surgery.

Anna Goudie, front, attends the vigil Tuesday for Hickey, her stepfather. (Katie Breen/CBC)

"Well, the doctor wasn't long saying 'John Hickey is a fighter' and I thought, 'You don't even know. You don't even know how much of a fighter he is,'" said stepdaughter Anna Goudie.

"He's quite a guy."

The ceremony

Candles provided by the town were lit Tuesday as a prayer was said and town councillors gave remarks.

A banner wishing the mayor well hangs outside the town hall. (Katie Breen/CBC)

Coun. Lori Dyson passed on thanks from Hickey's family and said the mayor is "holding his own" in St. John's.

"He's come so far as it is," she said.

Hickey has undergone one surgery so far and is expected to undergo more.