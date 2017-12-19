Residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay gathered Tuesday to say goodbye to their late mayor.

John Hickey, 62, died Dec. 14, less than a week after he suffered an accidental gunshot wound to his face while out checking rabbit snares.

Mourners filled the local Pentecostal Tabernacle on Tuesday afternoon, with extra chairs needing to be brought in.

Representatives of all three levels of government attended, RCMP flanking the aisle, and the service included a video commemoration of Hickey's life.

Hickey's death stunned and saddened the community, with people hoping he'd pull through. Despite the injury, he managed to make his way back to the road to get help. He underwent surgery Dec. 10 and hung on for four days.

'He loved giving back'

Friends, family and colleagues have been paying tribute to Hickey ever since.

"He had passion for Labrador like you wouldn't believe, and the people of Labrador," Hickey's brother, Hubert, told CBC. "He believed in helping and he wanted to help. He loved giving back to the people."

Last week, Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Dwight Ball offered his condolences, saying Hickey was known as a fighter in politics.

"His determination, drive and political savvy at both the municipal and provincial level served the residents of Happy Valley-Goose Bay and all of Labrador well during his tenure in public life," wrote the premier.