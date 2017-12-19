The regulars come in two shifts on weekday mornings at A&W in Happy Valley-Goose Bay; John Hickey came on the second shift, around 8:30. He sat in the corner, by the front window.

Hickey had the same routine since the early 1990s, when the restaurant first opened. Through stints as mayor, MHA, cabinet minister, and, most recently, a second turn in the mayor's chair, he kept coming back for breakfast with old friends.

On Tuesday afternoon, the restaurant will close for two hours so staff can attend Hickey's funeral. He died Thursday after suffering a gunshot wound in a hunting accident the weekend before.

John Hickey, the mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, died Dec. 14 after being involved in a hunting accident days before. (John Hickey/Facebook)

"He was a good man and he's going to be well-missed," said A&W franchise owner William Burden.

Hickey was part of a loose association of men from Happy Valley-Goose Bay; some politicians, some businessmen, and some just interested in the goings-on of their town. All are keen on debating the issues of the day, but none as fiercely as John Hickey was.

'Lots of rackets'

"He's one of the boys," Burden explained. "They talk about all different types of topics. There's times that they even get into arguments."

The disputes, Burden said, are not serious — but they are loud.

"I've had to get in between them and tell them, 'Guys, you have to keep it down.'"

According to the men sitting in the corner Monday morning, those debates helped Hickey focus his priorities as a politician.

Hickey was part of a group of regulars who came to A&W most mornings for breakfast and lively debate. After breakfast, Hickey could often be spotted at Tim Hortons. 'He was always engaged,' says friend Gerald Ryan. (Bailey White/CBC)

Over a coffee and a Sausage & Egger, Hickey hashed out the issues of the day to better understand what his constituents believed and valued.

"Lots of rackets here with John, and John would come back the next morning like nothing ever happened," said Peter Woodward, who's been coming for coffee on the second shift for a few years now.

"I think he enjoyed the rackets," Woodward laughed.

Across the table, Gerald Ryan agreed.

"I think he left one racket and went to another. He left here and went to Tim Hortons. So he was always engaged."

Softer side

While he was combative in his corner chair, staff at A&W say Hickey came to the counter with a smile on his face.

He chatted with cashiers and wanted to know about their lives outside work.

Rowena Ayade, right, got to know John Hickey over her three years working at A&W. She says Hickey always showed up at the counter with a smile. (Bailey White/CBC)

Like many of her co-workers, Rowena Ayade came to Happy Valley-Goose Bay from the Philippines. She said Hickey's kindness made them feel welcome.

"To be accepted by someone who is the mayor in this place, and who's a local from here in Labrador, that's a big thing for us."

In her three years at A&W, Ayade has come to know Hickey and the other regulars. She said her day isn't complete until she sees them, and she notices when someone's missing.

A few of Ayade's colleagues cried when they heard Hickey died. After years of routine he was more than just a customer; he was someone they cared about.

"We will not see him," Adaye said, "It's so sad."