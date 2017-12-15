Happy Valley-Goose Bay Mayor John Hickey has died of a shotgun injury suffered last weekend.

​Hickey passed away surrounded by his family Thursday night at the Health Sciences Centre in St. John's, according to a statement from the town council. He was 62 years old.

He was shot in the face while checking his rabbit snares in Labrador on Saturday, and was transferred to hospital in St. John's where he was listed in critical condition.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Mayor Hickey's family at this very difficult time," Deputy Mayor Wally Andersen wrote in a Friday press release issued by council.

"This is a sad time for our community, and we urge all residents to respect the privacy of Mr. Hickey's family and to remember them in their thoughts and prayers."

Premier Dwight Ball also offered his condolences, and said Hickey "always fought for Labrador."

My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of John Hickey. John was known as a fighter in politics, and always fought for Labrador. We will miss him. — @PremierofNL

At a council meeting Thursday night — before Hickey's passing — it had been determined that Andersen will take over the mayor's role for now.

"It's difficult to take over under these circumstances, but the job has to be done," Andersen said at the time.

Longtime politician

Hickey has called Happy Valley-Goose Bay home since 1974. He worked with Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro, as a high voltage lineman, for 25 years.

He served at the municipal government level for over 16 years, before making the move into provincial politics in 2003 and later served as the Minister of Labrador Affairs, among other portfolios.

Hickey served at both the municipal and provincial government levels in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

Hickey retired from provincial politics in 2011. Two years later, he ran for mayor of Happy Valley-Goose Bay, but lost.

He won the mayor's seat in the September 2017 election.

Projects, budget timelines now unknown

The town council had said it planned to carry Hickey's vision forward in his absence, in the hopes it would be a temporary one.

That included: releasing the 2018 budget on time, hosting Hickey's planned healthcare forum, secure Spring Gulch water and continue applying for infrastructure funding.

It's unclear now that Hickey is passed if those timelines can still be met.

People stood outside the town office in a minus 25 wind chill to take part in the vigil for Hickey earlier this week. (Katie Breen/CBC)

On Tuesday, about 250 Happy Valley-Goose Bay residents came together for an evening rally to show their support for Hickey.

"He's done a lot for the community," said his grandson Nolan Walsh at the event.

"It made me feel kinda good knowing that he has so much support around the town."