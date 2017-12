Former provincial cabinet minister John Carter has died. He passed away on Friday at age 84 after a brief illness.

Carter was first elected as MHA for St. John's North in 1971 and served as minister of education under Premier Frank Moores in 1972.

He continued to serve as MHA for St. John's North until 1989.

Carter was also the founder of Mt. Scio Savoury Farm in St. John's.

A memorial service will be held at the Carnell Memorial Chapel on Thursday, Jan. 4 at 2:00 p.m.