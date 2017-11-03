It's pretty normal to wake up on one's birthday to a flood of messages from friends, family and other well-wishers.

But for one man in St. John's, the birthday greetings are from a string of strangers, thanks to a prank by a "friend."

"Help me prank my friend for his birthday. Text him Happy Birthday November 3, 2017 … (His name is Joel)," read signs plastered around the city, including inside a Walmart and at bus shelters.

Someone named Joel is having a bday today and a friend of his is encouraging ppl to txt their bday wishes to him via signs around the city. pic.twitter.com/Se12rHCcCO — @CarlaCrotty

Update on bday boy. Spoke to friend that is responsible and she sent me this screenshot of Joel’s phone. See previous tweet for directions. pic.twitter.com/QQcCqDt5Dc — @CarlaCrotty

The posters have made their way to social media, where one Facebook post has been shared hundreds of times.

In the comments is a flood of screengrabs from people who have texted Joel to say "Happy birthday," or some iteration of the greeting.

CBC News has reached out to the pranksters, and Joel, for comment.