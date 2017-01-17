The police officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy in his Mitchells Brook home in April 2015 will take the stand again Tuesday, at the public inquiry into Dunphy's death.

Const. Joe Smyth began testifying Monday at the judicial inquiry in St. John's, answering questions that focused on his history as an officer with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary.

Smyth has not yet been questioned on details about what happened at Dunphy's home on Easter Sunday, 2015, when Smyth travelled to Dunphy's home to speak with him about his social media posts on Twitter.

Const. Joe Smyth drove to Mitchells Brook in a black SUV on Easter Sunday 2015.

Dunphy posted tweets critical of then-premier Paul Davis and other provincial politicians. Donna Ivey, a communications official in Davis's office, forwarded one of those tweets to Smyth.

Here are the tweets that got Don Dunphy in trouble #dunphy pic.twitter.com/TOUAUfSNOJ — @CBCMarkQuinn

A report by the RCMP reported that Smyth said he spoke with Dunphy in his living room but Smyth said their conversation became tense with Dunphy calling Smyth "a government puppet."

Smyth told police he shot at Dunphy after Dunphy raised a rifle from the right side of the chair he was sitting in.

The RCMP concluded no charges were warranted against Smyth.

