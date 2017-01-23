The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who shot and killed Don Dunphy says he stands by "harsh" words he had for a retired judge asked to observe the RCMP investigation of the police shooting.

In an email to RNC Chief Bill Janes after David Riche spoke with the media, Smyth called Riche`s comments "speculation, folklore."

Testifying Monday morning at the public inquiry into the April 5, 2015 shooting, Smyth said he realized that his words were "harsh ... but I stand by them."

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer Joe Smyth arrives for his fourth day of questioning Monday at the Commission of Inquiry into the Death of Don Dunphy. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press )

Riche, who was in the audience, stood up and tried to address the inquiry. Commissioner Leo Barry tried to stop him but Riche persisted.

"I [will] leave. I don't want anyone one upset," said Riche.

"It may be too late for that,"said Barry.

Smyth "Riche suggested I was some sort of predator waiting outside Dunphy's home. The entire document was folklore" #dunphy — @CBCMarkQuinn

Inquiry continues

Smyth, 38, is facing his fourth day of questioning.

He shot Dunphy at his Mitchells Brook home after going there to investigate social media posts Dunphy had made about then-premier Paul Davis and other provincial politicians.

At the time, Smyth was a member of the premier's security detail.

Stay with this story for updates throughout the day, and follow developments at the inquiry as they happen on our live blog.