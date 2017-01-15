The police officer who killed Don Dunphy in 2015 will testify Monday at the inquiry examining the shooting death.

Const. Joe Smyth is expected to take the witness stand for three days.

"My client's personal and professional life will be examined through a microscope," said Smyth's lawyer, Jerome Kennedy.

Lawyer Jerome Kennedy is representing Const. Joe Smyth and expects his testimony to be put under a microscope. (Glenn Payette/CBC)

"While it's not something that anyone would look forward to, it's also an opportunity. It will be the first opportunity for Const. Smyth to publicly outline what happened that day."

Kennedy said his client expects cross-examination "won't be comfortable" but he said it's something that can't be avoided.

"Commissioner Leo Barry indicated at the beginning of the inquiry that Const. Smyth will be examined thoroughly and it is necessary for the inquiry to do that." he said.

'There was only one surviving witness.' - Leo Barry

"My client will give testimony as to what led to him going to Mr. Dunphy's house and he will also give extensive testimony about what occurred in the house that day,"

In the days leading up to the hearings, which began Jan. 9, the judge leading the inquiry spoke with CBC News.

"A unique feature of this particular incident is that there was only one surviving witness and therefore testing the credibility of that witness, the police officer Const. Smyth, will have to be a main focus of the inquiry," said Justice Leo Barry.

Dunphy, 59, was fatally shot by Smyth, who at the time was assigned to a special unit handling the security of then–premier, Paul Davis.

Smyth went to Dunphy's home — about 100 kilometres southwest of St. John's — on April 5, 2015, to investigate after a member of the premier's staff sent Smyth a social media post Dunphy made on Twitter.

Don Dunphy was shot at his home in Mitchells Brook on April 5, 2015. (CBC)

Daughter's theory

Meghan Dunphy's lawyers, Erin Breen and Bob Simmonds, have decades of court experience. They're anticipated to launch a comprehensive cross-examination of Smyth..

The testimony that's been heard so far sets up some tough questioning.

On the stand, Megan Dunphy suggested Smyth has lied about what happened and tampered with evidence after the shooting.

Kennedy expects the inquiry will prove her allegations wrong.

Meghan Dunphy was the first person to take the stand at the St. John's inquiry into the police shooting death of her father. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

"While she is certainly entitled to her opinion, it's the evidence that we will be referring to as the inquiry continues," said Kennedy.

Other questions

On Tuesday the staffer in the premier's office who spotted Dunphy's social media post testified about why she flagged it and sent it on to Smyth.

Smyth is expected to face questions about what he made of the tweet and why it warranted a visit from an officer dressed in civilian clothes, in a black SUV, on Easter Sunday.

Const. Joe Smyth drove to Dunphy's home in a unmarked, black SUV. (CBC)

Smyth's account of the shooting

Smyth's account of what happened is spelled out in police reports.

He said he went to visit Mitchells Brook to speak with Dunphy about concerns that were raised by Dunphy's social media posts.

This tweet in particular caught the attention of government officials:

"@SandyRCollins @PremierOfNL @ShermanDowney won't mention names this time. 2 prick dead MHAs might have good family members I may hurt #nlpoli"

Discussing these tweets by Dunphy at the inquiry again with former premier staffer Donna Ivey on the stand #dunphy pic.twitter.com/nd551vFyc4 — @CBCMarkQuinn

Smyth said Dunphy agreed to let him into his house to answer some questions. He said at first it was friendly, but eventually Dunphy became upset and started calling Smyth names like a 'f***ing government puppet.'

Then, he said, their conversation took a sharp, tragic turn.

Forced to draw pistol

According to police reports, Smyth said he saw Dunphy reaching for and lifting a rifle. Smyth said he raised his left hand and shouted "no" repeatedly, while with his right hand he unholstered his service pistol and fired twice from the hip.

Police reports say Const. Joe Smyth was armed with a Sig Sauer pistol when he visited Don Dunphy's home. (CBC)

One of those shots hit Dunphy in the abdomen. Smyth said Dunphy continued to move and the rifle barrel was pointing at him, so he fired twice more at Dunphy's head.

This is the account Smyth gave to the RCMP, which investigated the death. The RCMP concluded that Smyth should face no charges for shooting Dunphy.

More than 50 witnesses, including Paul Davis and retired Judge David Riche, are scheduled to testify at the inquiry. Justice Leo Barry said he hopes to complete hearings by March 7.