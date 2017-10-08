The son and daughter of longtime Carbonear turkey farmer Joe Noel are keeping a tradition alive — as they mark their first Thanksgiving without their dad, who died in February at the age of 94.

"Dad started the turkey farming back in 1971 … As a little boy growing up, he always had his chickens and collected his eggs, and birds became one of his dreams that he would like to get into it," said Dawn Noel.

Noel's Turkey Farms are now run by Noel and her brother, Kerry, and it's the busy season. They're expecting to sell 3,000 birds in Carbonear, and at Halliday's Meat Market and Belbin's Grocery in St. John's.

But it turns out even the turkey business isn't immune to tough economic times.

"We decided that we should cut down a little this year, we usually did around 5,000 a year … things are a little bit slow. We had some big customers that have cut back."

Dawn Noel says the business expects to sell 3,000 birds this year, down from the usual 5,000. (CBC)

It's still very busy tending to the turkeys and the other family businesses — Noel's Convenience store and a fleet of school buses — said Noel.

"Oh my god, yes. I enjoy it," she said, laughing. Running the family business "was just kind of a given. We grew with it, really. I mean, I was only 12 years old when he started the turkey farm."

Noel remembers her dad as a hard worker.

"He was a gentle man. He was quiet but he was outspoken when he had to be outspoken," she said.

Joe Noel said in 2004 that he believes turkeys are happy creatures. (CBC)

It's easy to see where the Noel siblings get their enthusiasm for turkey farming — the late Joe Noel's love for the feathered creatures was evident in 2004 when he was featured in an episode of CBC's Land and Sea.

"[Turkeys] know their life expectancy is not great … they're happy, they're relaxed and, you know, they will be going joyfully to the dinner table," he said in the episode, chuckling. "People say, 'Well, are you tormented by the fact that their life expectancy is only short?' Life cycle — that's the way it goes."