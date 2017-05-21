Firefighters, police and a search and rescue squad searched a pond in the freezing rain Sunday afternoon near Gander.
Crews responded to a call just before 3 p.m. Sunday and raced to the body of water near Joe Batt's Pond,
The Gander Fire Department, RCMP, Gander police, and an ambulance were at the scene, as well as a boat with the Bonavista Bay Search and Rescue squad.
Search and rescue arrived just after 4 p.m. and left about an hour later. The fire department left shortly after 5:30 p.m.
The rescue is near cluster of cabins by Joe Batt's Pond.
Crews on scene declined to answer questions.