Corner Brook Mayor Jim Parsons says the announcement of a new tariff that hits the city's paper mill hard was rough.

"It was like getting a kick in the guts, to tell you the truth," he said.

Parsons says Corner Brook Pulp and Paper is being unfairly swept up in broad action by the U.S. Department of Commerce to combat what it says is dumping of newsprint onto the U.S. market at an unfair price.

"Kruger wasn't one of the study companies. There were three, not including Kruger, and one received a tariff of 22 per cent in addition. The other two had a zero per cent additional tariff, and then it said all other mills, which will include ours, will get the 22," he said.

"So it's not based on any actual fact. We're getting lumped in here in an unfair way, in my opinion."

'Unfair and unfounded'

Parsons says it's part of a broader narrative from the Trump administration.

"It's amazing to think when you watch the American broadcasts that that can actually have an impact here in Corner Brook, but it does," he said.

"It's especially frustrating when it seems to be unfair and unfounded."

Parsons said he's been in touch with the provincial government, which was already looking into a nearly 10 per cent tariff that was announced in early January.

"We're really strongly urging our federal government, and the prime minister, to really sort of take a strong stance on this," he said.

"There's no point waiting for a trade war. We're in a trade war right now."