Jiffy Cabs wants in on St. John's Neighbourhood Watch

Jiffy Cabs wants to be the first in its industry to be a part of the St. John's Neighbourhood Watch program, and one motivator is to change the way some people think about taxi culture.

"One bad apple will spoil the bunch and unfortunately that can happen," says Chris Hollett, the owner of Jiffy.

"Us getting involved with this initiative is just another way to dispel any negative connotations that come across about the taxi industry."

Hollett said the idea came after thinking about how Jiffy Cabs could be move involved in the community by using its resources — which include eight taxi stands, 85 cars and 200 drivers.

The latest addition of GPS locators is especially helpful, said Hollett.

"If there is a crime, say in an area of town, we will be able to look back on our records and see if there was a taxi in the area … if they saw anything," he said.

Jiffy Cabs might be the first cab company to become a Neighbourhood Watch partner, but St. John's city councillors hopes it won't be the only one. (CBC)

But, Hollett said, there are also more immediate ways to improve safety by being a Neighbourhood Watch partner.

"If the public wants to come, [because] they feel threatened in any sort of way, they need to get out of a situation — jump in a cab, we'll get you out of there into safer waters, per se."

He said drivers are in no way trying to replace police, but simply create more safe places.

Defends hiring standards

Hollett defended the "rigourous hiring practices" of Jiffy Cabs, something he said was a priority for his late father when he was at the helm of the business and that push continues today.

The issue of taxi driver regulation has been a back-and-forth between St. John's City Council and the provincial government over the years.

Last year, then-mayor Dennis O'Keefe asked that the Class 4 licence for taxi drivers be amended to include vulnerable sector checks and criminal background checks.

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary expressed disappointment in the past over what she says is the provincial government's 'very hands off, not-our-responsibility, kind of fashion' on the issue of taxi regulation. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

The minister for Service NL, who at the time was Perry Trimper, responded that most jurisdictions in Canada leave taxi regulation to municipalities — a solution city councillors said they don't have the power to institute. Meanwhile, Trimper also suggested the city conduct random visits to taxi companies to ensure compliance.

That discussion between the two levels of government was sparked in part by a CBC News investigation, in which a reporter applied to be a taxi driver.

Bugdens and Jiffy Cabs instructed him to get a Class 4 licence, and produce a clean driver's abstract and police check. City Wide Taxi did not require those standards.

An employee with City Wide Taxi offered a CBC producer in 2016 a job as a taxi driver, before seeing a criminal record check. (CBC)

"The public should feel safe ... we're confident that our drivers are some of the best trained, well-equipped to deal with any situation on the road," said Hollett, adding he can't speak to the standards of other companies.

"You don't want to put a threat out to the community, you want to put a feeling of comfort, a feeling of security and that's what I'm just trying to do."

Support from City Hall

It's not a done deal yet, but the idea already has traction from members of St. John's City Council. The proposal was approved unanimously by councillors at a committee meeting Monday.

"I think they're going to be an excellent resource for us, for the city," said Coun. Deanne Stapleton.

"We're going to help our constabulary, we're going to help our citizens keep our city safe."

Stapleton said Jiffy Cabs approached the Neighbourhood Watch committee several months ago and that other city cab companies will be given an "opportunity to jump on board."

The issue will be up for a public vote by council next Monday, May 14.