City approves Jiffy Cabs joining Neighbourhood Watch, hopes more taxi companies will follow

Jiffy Cabs has officially joined a partnership with St. John's Neighbourhood Watch. (CBC)

An idea kicked around by Jiffy Cabs owner Chris Hollett could result in more cab companies keeping an eye on the streets.

St. John's City Council voted unanimously on Monday evening to approve a partnership between Jiffy's 80 cars and 200-plus drivers and the city's Neighbourhood Watch program.

Coun. Deanne Stapleton said the terms of that agreement are still being worked out, but said she's already heard from other cab companies.

"There's been contact with a few," she said.

"I'm hoping they all will come aboard. The more cars, the more drivers, the better and safer our city is going to be."

Chris Hollett of Jiffy Cabs says the idea came from 'spitballing' ideas on how the company could be more involved in the community. (Mark Quinn/CBC)

Stapleton said she wasn't concerned with the lack of city oversight of taxi companies — the city maintains it cannot mandate the drivers to provide criminal background checks — since the companies are doing that work on their own.

"As of right now, Jiffy Cabs, they have done their background checks and training with inclusiveness and women's training with the St. John's Status of Women Council," she said.

"That's starting to not be an issue anymore."

In an interview last week, Hollett said the idea came about as a way to get more involved with the community and improve the public trust in taxi drivers.

"Us getting involved with this initiative is just another way to dispel any negative connotations that come across about the taxi industry," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

While it's not clear yet what role the drivers will play, Stapleton said each car will have a decal that shows they are part of the St. John's Neighbourhood Watch program.

"If anyone is in any distress now, they can certainly go to a Jiffy Cab and get some help," she said.