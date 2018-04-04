Tattoo artist taps into Inuit heritage with stick and poke studio in St. John's

One of the newest tattoo parlours in St. John's can trace its beginnings to a party in Toronto.

Fredericka Coffey, who goes by Jessica both personally and professionally, saw people hand poke tattooing each other at a party and her interest was piqued.

Coffey tattooed this humpback whale in January. (Submitted)

"It was new to me because I was just familiar with machine tattoos at the time," Coffey said.

Opening her studio, Bespoke Poke

Two years later, she has her own stick and poke studio, Bespoke Poke, in downtown St. John's.

The method she witnessed then, and now practices professionally, doesn't use a tattoo gun — just a pot of ink and a single needle. Colour is laid down by hand, dot by dot.

The stick and poke method uses ink and a single needle instead of a tattoo gun. (Katie Breen/CBC)

It's a way of tattooing that's become more popular in recent years, and is also one of the ways traditional Inuit tattooing was done.

"I am Inuit on my mother's side. I was born in Labrador and my mom grew up in Hopedale," Coffey said.

"It's a side of me that means a lot."

Jessica Coffey owns and operates Bespoke Poke in downtown St. John's. (Katie Breen/CBC)

In addition to drawing up original designs, Coffey tattoos traditional pieces on Inuit clients.

It wasn't part of her initial plan but, after she started tattooing, her cousin asked if she would give her a traditional tattoo.

"It's really beautiful to be able to help someone reconnect and in turn, it helps me to reconnect," she said.

It's really beautiful to be able to help someone reconnect and in turn, it helps me to reconnect. - Jessica Coffey

"It's very emotional. I definitely cry a lot when I give them."

Traditional Inuit face and body tattoos, called kakiniit, were forbidden by Christian missionaries a century ago.

Part of the revival of kakiniit

The traditional tattoos had symbolized milestones in a woman's life, and the practice had begun to die out.

But Coffey is among the artists helping bring it back.

Traditional Inuit tattoos are called kakiniit. (Submitted)

"For some people it definitely helps create that bridge to closure," she said.

"When you take something back that was initially yours and claim it for yourself again, it can definitely start to heal you."

Coffey doesn't charge for kakiniit, scheduling the work around her other designs, saying it's how she gives back to the community.

"For the longest time I was just working as a barista and I felt like I didn't really have any direction, and now that I've let my art back into my life … It's pretty incredible."