One's taste in music is like the snowflakes that bless us each winter: unique.

The holiday season is a loud, noisy and sometimes annoying gift that keeps giving, thanks in part to the obscene number of songs about Christmas.

I will admit that when Remembrance Day has passed, my iPhone is quickly loaded with holiday classics and those too-many-to-name holiday songs many people wish would disappear into obscurity.

While I am no expert on anything music-related, I have taken it upon myself to count down my top five terrible Christmas songs that should be avoided at all costs.

Or cranked up to 11 to help set the holiday mood. Up to you.

5: Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer by DMX

This one is also the newest. Rapper DMX sort of took over the internet's attention a few years ago when he sang a version of Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, complete with him slapping a piano, in a now-viral video.

That video prompted the artist to actually release the song this past November.

4: Walk this Sleigh by Robbie Williams

In the mid 1990s, Robbie Williams left the popular English band Take That and pursued a solo career. While he has enjoyed success on his own, he, like many artists, has a lengthy holiday music selection.

But one of those songs stands out. Basically hidden on a special release of his 1997 debut solo album Life thru a Lens is Walk this Sleigh, the original mix of which is extremely hard to find on YouTube. But I managed it.

One of the highlights is the line, "Happy birthday, Jesus Christ. Here's your Spice Girls merchandise."

This is the song he probably wishes he could Take (That) back.

3: Must be Santa by Bob Dylan

It's hard to believe that Bob Dylan could make it to any list of terrible music, but you can't avoid this hot mess.

Despite being born and raised Jewish (he converted to Christianity in the 1970s), Dylan said he never felt left out during holidays of his childhood in Minnesota.

In 2009 Dylan released his 34th studio album, Christmas in the Heart. I admit that it's one of my favourite Christmas records. The accordion and polka party vibe grows on you, and as one of my co-workers said, "It's so bad it's good."

2: All I Want for Christmas Is You by Mariah Carey

Christmas wouldn't be Christmas without fake trees, faux snow and Mariah Carey.

This song hurts me more than a holiday hangover. I don't want to think about this song anymore.

1: Wonderful Christmas Time by Paul McCartney

It pains me that two of my musical heroes are on this list, but it's hard to argue this one. Paul McCartney has earned his place on this list.

This song seemed perfectly normal to me every time I heard it growing up in the 1980s, but as I aged this soon became daggers to my ears. At one point it sounds like the epic laser battle between Optimus Prime and Megatron in the 1986 Transformers movie.

It's not all bad, though …

Between shopping malls and radio stations, Spotify and my own poor life choices, it's hard to escape the songs above.

While I have some negative views on certain Christmas music, there is one song that always picks me up: Fairytale of New York by the Pogues. Nothing says Christmas like singing about a night in the drunk tank.

