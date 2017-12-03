A longtime hunter and guide in Newfoundland and Labrador says he's pushing government to make another change — even though his efforts to lower the legal hunting age recently got the green light from government.

Barry Fordham hopes hunters get the chance to donate harvested meat to charity.

That's not a done deal yet, but Fordham said he remains "over the moon" following the announcement from Fisheries and Land Resources Minister Gerry Byrne in October about lowering legal ages for hunting.

The minimum age to shoot small game, coyotes and other furbearing animals is 12, down from 16. The minimum age to shoot big game is now 16 years old, compared with 18, previously.

While the new age requirements took effect immediately, young hunters are permitted to use a gun only under the supervision of a qualified adult.

Hear more from Fordham — and watch as the CBC's Jeremy Eaton tagged along on a hunting trip — in the video below.