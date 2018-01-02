A well-known feminist activist is recovering in hospital after her vehicle was involved in a collision on the southern shore highway Tuesday morning.

Jenny Wright, the executive director of the St. John's Status of Women Council, was travelling with her daughter in an SUV, according to Heather Jarvis, Wright's friend and co-worker.

Roads were very icy, said Jarvis, and Wright's vehicle crashed into a transport truck travelling in the opposite direction, near Brigus South. ​

Heather Jarvis is the project co-ordinator for the Safe Harbour Outreach Project. She is a close friend of Jenny Wright. (Glenn Payette/CBC News)

All of the people involved in the accident — Wright, her daughter and the driver of the truck — were taken to hospital in St. John's "in separate ambulances," said Jarvis.

"What we know is that she has multiple injuries, including some broken bones, and she is still in hospital having her injuries tended to, but she is conscious."

Wright's daughter was in hospital all day Tuesday, said Jarvis, and was released with injuries that are "manageable."

She does not have any information on the driver of the truck.

Jarvis said Wright's family is with her.

"I think we're all really shaken up," said Jarvis, speaking of the staff at the St. John's Status of Women Council.

"We're thankful that people are sending their good wishes and their prayers in hopes that she heals and gets out of the hospital, and beyond that we just ask that people give Jenny and her family space because it's been a really difficult day and I think they're still reeling from it."