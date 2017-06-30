The woman who lured a Winterton man on a fake date and then robbed him — with the help of three others — will spend nearly two years in jail for the crime.

Jennine Porter was sentenced to 639 days and three years probation for conspiracy to commit an indictable offence of robbery. Judge Bruce Short made his decision at provincial court in Harbour Grace on Thursday afternoon.

Jennine Porter was originally considered to be a victim, but a police investigation led officers to believe she helped co-ordinate the robbery with the three men. (Facebook)

Porter, 31, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charge in April. The other four charges — extortion, robbery, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes — were withdrawn.

In August, police said a 26-year-old man from Winterton met Porter at a dog park in Carbonear. Police described the meeting as a "first date-type situation," after the pair had met through an online dating site.

According to police, the couple were sitting in the man's vehicle when they were approached by three men, armed with a hunting knife. The group forcibly took the victim's vehicle as well as some cash.

Porter was originally considered a victim, herself, before a police investigation led officers to believe she helped co-ordinate the robbery with the three men.

In addition to the sentence, Porter faces a 10 year prohibition on firearms.