It's been just over one year since Jennifer Hillier-Penney went missing, and her family and friends in the small community of St. Anthony haven't stopped trying to find her.

On Saturday, they held a balloon release to remember her, and to refocus their search efforts and spread the word that they haven't given up the fight.

"We're trying to put everything out we can to try and bring something foreword with something," says sister Yvonne Hillier-Decker.

Yvonne Hillier Decker still can't bring herself to pack up her sister's room. She says she's appreciative of all the people who came out to the balloon release on Saturday. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

A crowd of more than two-dozen people attended the ceremony, which saw the balloons — including a symbolic "J" — released into the sky.

"It was just beautiful to see the balloons go up, but yet it was just so heartbreaking to know the reason why," said Hillier Decker.



Hillier-Decker said that she doesn't know what's next for the search, but that her family will keep searching until Jennifer is found.