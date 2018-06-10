Search for Jeffrey Crocker in third day in Goulds area

It's been a tense few days for family and friends of 34-year-old Jeffrey Crocker.

Crocker, who has autism, went missing on Friday afternoon at around 4 p.m. and is believed to have headed toward the wooded area surrounding Shoal Bay Road in the Goulds neighbourhood of St. John's.

On Sunday, the third day of the search, volunteers met with Rovers Ground Search and Rescue to figure out how they could help.

A helicopter is involved in the search to bring Jeffrey Crocker home in the Goulds area of St. John's. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

A helicopter has been dispatched from Gander, and crews also have a drone searching the area for any sign of Crocker.

Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Paul Didham said Sunday morning there are about 70 people searching for him, and the worry is that Crocker is scared and lost in the wooded area.

Posters asking for help finding Jeffrey Crocker have been put up throughout the area, including at this Tim Hortons. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

There have been some potential sightings of Crocker, but none have been confirmed.

He lost his father in a tragic house fire this past March in Burnt Cove, and has been living with his brother in Goulds since then.

Despite the difficult time for the family, his uncle Tommy Crocker said the family appreciates all the support they've been given so far.

The search is expected to continue until nightfall, or until Crocker is found.

Volunteers and members of the Rovers Ground Search and Rescue team regroup on Sunday. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

