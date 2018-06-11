Day 4 of search for Jeffrey Crocker, missing since Friday

Search crews will begin a fourth day of looking for 34-year-old Jeffrey Crocker, who has autism, and was reported missing in the Goulds area of St. John's on Friday.

Crocker is believed to have headed toward a wooded area surrounding Shoal Bay Road in the Goulds some time around 4 p.m. June 8.

Jeffrey Crocker, 34, was last seen around 4 p.m. on June 8. It is believed he may be lost in a wooded area. (RNC/Twitter)

"Of course with the autism that Mr. Crocker has, that certainly is providing a lot of concern for everybody involved," said Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Sgt. Paul Didham.

"We have been in touch with Mr. Crocker's family so we're aware of how to respond to Mr. Crocker and how to approach him, if and when we do find him."

Check under decks, boats

Over the weekend, about 70 volunteers, police officers and Rovers Ground Search and Rescue scoured the area where they believe Crocker may be, but to no avail.

A helicopter was dispatched from Gander, and search crews also had a drone out looking for Crocker.

Crocker lost his father in a house fire in Burnt Cove in March. Months prior, he lost his mother to cancer. Since the death of his father, he's been living with his brother in the Goulds.

Posters asking for help have been displayed throughout the area, with people being asked to check their properties — under their sheds, deck, etc. — for any sign of Crocker.

"It's possible that he could be in fact trying to elude or hide from us and he could be dealing with some anxiety issues because of the way he left, so that's always a possibility," said Didham.

"Search their properties and check out buildings, garages, if they have any boats or vehicles that are unattended, check all those places because it is possible that he will get in their and try to hide from us."

Posters asking for help finding Jeffrey Crocker have been put up throughout Goulds, including at this Tim Hortons. (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the RNC at 709-729-8000.