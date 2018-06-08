Ground and air searches ongoing for autistic man who lost father in house fire

A major search effort is underway to find a missing 34-year-old man with autism who lost both of his parents in the past year.

Jeffrey Crocker was last seen around 4 p.m. in the Shoal Bay Road area of the Goulds. He was wearing a grey and black jacket with a green shirt.

Rovers Search and Rescue is out conducting a ground search, while a Cormorant helicopter has been dispatched from Joint Rescue Command Centre in Gander.

Crocker made headlines in March when he survived a house fire in Burnt Cove on the Southern Shore. He made several attempts to save his father, Junior Crocker, but could not get him out alive.

Tragically, Crocker also lost his mother to cancer just months before the fire.

Thousands of dollars were raised for the man in a GoFundMe campaign. He went to live with his brother following the fire.