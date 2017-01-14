Being on the ice isn't the same without her beloved husband to cheer her on — but 79-year-old Jean Rockwell is once again turning to the sport she loves.

The soft-spoken curler from Pasadena stands out as one of the oldest, if not the oldest, competitors at the Travelers provincial championships, taking place at the Corner Brook Curling Club from Jan. 10 to 15.

'If my legs hold up and my knees are good, maybe another year, and that'll be it.' - Jean Rockwell

Rockwell is not nearly as busy with curling as she was in her heyday; she led the Corner Brook women's teams to provincial Senior Women's titles in 1993, 1997, 2004 and 2005. She also skipped the Newfoundland and Labrador team at the Senior Nationals in 1995.

'It's a camaraderie'

These days, Rockwell only curls once or twice a week at the local club but still gets a lift from what drew her to the sport in the first place: familiar, friendly faces.

"It's camaraderie, because every time you go to the nationals, you meet curlers that you curled against before," she said.

Partners at the rink: Jean Rockwell says her husband, Eric, taught her to play and coached her throughout her career. (Submitted)

"It seems to be much the same in every province, you know — almost the same people winning for a while, and you meet all the same people, and that's quite nice, too."

Rockwell spent the last couple of years away from the rink. Her husband, Eric Rockwell — the man who taught her how to play and coached her — was in the final stages of a debilitating illness.

The Rockwells, who were married in 1960, were inseparable at the rink and on the golf course for much of their life together.

'It's a challenge, to get the legs and everything else moving, but so far it's been pretty good.' - Jean Rockwell

"He used to come with me when he couldn't curl anymore, and then he got to the point where he couldn't come, so I just stayed home with him," Jean Rockwell told CBC's Corner Brook Morning Show.

At the golf course, Eric would ride in the cart with her for a time and swing the club for a few strokes when he could, but after a while he'd just ride along and support her in the game.

Eric Rockwell died in September 2016. After Jean had some time to deal with her loss, friends convinced her to start curling again in the local league, and then to enter the provincial competition.

So far, so good

While Jean Rockwell is enjoying the social aspects of being with friends at the rink, she admits her body is taking a little while to get used to the routine of the game again.

Eric and Jean Rockwell loved to golf together, as well as curl. (Submitted)

"It's a challenge, to get the legs and everything else moving, but so far it's been pretty good," she said.

Her teammates "are very supportive. They keep me going," she added.

Rockwell said her Corner Brook rink isn't necessarily in the Travelers to win it, but are using the event mainly as practice. They hope to qualify for the women's Masters in Ontario later this year.

Beyond that, Rockwell said, her physical condition will determine how long she'll keep her curling career going.

"If my legs hold up and my knees are good, maybe another year, and that'll be it."