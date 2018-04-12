Daughter of longtime IOC employee continues father's fight

A woman whose father set a record for being the longest-serving worker at the Iron Ore Company of Canada mine in Labrador City and went through more than one strike during his career says she is continuing in his footsteps.

"How many years did he have to go and fight for our rights?" asked Nadine Goulet. "I wasn't just going to back down and say I'm a wuss."

Jean-Marie Goulet worked more than 51 years at IOC, more than anyone else. He was still employed when he died at the age of 75.

You know, I've got to think about my son too. He might want to work at IOC. - Nadine Goulet

"I think it's a good idea to go long as you feel for," Goulet told the CBC in a 2004 interview. "I love my work. I always enjoy meeting the crowd and I love that kind of work."

"He never wanted to retire and he got his wish," said Nadine Goulet. "Unfortunately he died of silicosis."

'Out in the cold'

After close to 10 years at the mine, the younger Goulet is on her first picket line. One night, she faced a –42 degree windchill but she gets through the cold thinking about a time when her father worked nearly a day and a half because of a misunderstanding with his supervisor.

"I was thinking, if he can stand there, like, for 32 hours, I'm sure I can hold on for whatever it was … two hours," she said.

Goulet said there was never any question for her as to whether to support this strike.

"Generations that stood out in the cold, they worked for it to get everything that we got," she said.

"You know, I've got to think about my son too. He might want to work at IOC."